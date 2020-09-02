Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.50. Bank7 shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 253 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Bank7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

