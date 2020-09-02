Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Alleghany worth $95,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alleghany by 104.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Alleghany by 768.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Alleghany stock opened at $557.88 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.53.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

