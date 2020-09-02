Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,574 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of AptarGroup worth $96,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 201.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 27.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.