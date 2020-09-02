Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,862 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of E*TRADE Financial worth $111,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $100,525,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after buying an additional 2,348,534 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $69,917,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after buying an additional 1,758,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETFC. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Shares of ETFC opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. Analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

