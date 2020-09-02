Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 339,772 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417,696 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 339,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.05% of Tapestry worth $111,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 190,435 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tapestry by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,546 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,572 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.