Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,513 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $107,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares during the period.

LHC Group stock opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

