Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,735 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Insulet worth $94,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Insulet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 797.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

