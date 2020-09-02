Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,180,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $125,249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $111,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $103,003,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $64,599,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $55,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

