Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Trade Desk worth $110,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.43.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $501.39 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average of $334.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total value of $383,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,510.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,555 in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

