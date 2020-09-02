Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of LKQ worth $107,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 376,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 39.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in LKQ by 1,814.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 434,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 412,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 59.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 506.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 500,824 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

