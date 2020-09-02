Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.76% of Owens Corning worth $106,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 755,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

