Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $97.63 Million Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.19% of MSA Safety worth $97,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,315. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSA opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

