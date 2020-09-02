Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $108.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Cooper Companies worth $108,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.12.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

