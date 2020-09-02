Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.92 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $106,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

