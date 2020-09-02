Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.12 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $106,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,106,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 493,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.