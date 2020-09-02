Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 558,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Xerox worth $104,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,207,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 650,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,581,154 shares of company stock worth $43,706,945. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

