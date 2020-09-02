Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of M&T Bank worth $93,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.63.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

