Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 77,964 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $105,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

