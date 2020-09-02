Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 41,368 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Canadian National Railway worth $98,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Baker Chad R lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

