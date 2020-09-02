Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 210,961 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $97,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $3,595,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 37.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 56,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

