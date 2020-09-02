Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $99,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,044,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 281,753 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,398 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

