Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.89% of Euronet Worldwide worth $94,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,601,000 after purchasing an additional 750,062 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,687,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

EEFT opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

