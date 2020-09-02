Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/18/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/12/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/10/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/4/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/4/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/3/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

7/23/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

