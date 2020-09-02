Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 30th total of 1,475,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 680.8 days.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

