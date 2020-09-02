Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Axis Capital worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 32.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 181,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,635,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,545,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after buying an additional 485,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,650,907 shares of company stock valued at $159,386,226 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXS opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

