Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $8,486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

