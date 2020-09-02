Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Receives $48.17 Average PT from Analysts

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.