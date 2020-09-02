AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

