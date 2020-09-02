Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the July 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned about 1.81% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

