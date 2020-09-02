Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.40. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Auxly Cannabis Group traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1842504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

