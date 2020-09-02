ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

