Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $23.97 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
