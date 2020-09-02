Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $23.97 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

