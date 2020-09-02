Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

