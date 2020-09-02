Asian Fintech (AFIN) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 51.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00131783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00215250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.01676752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00177386 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00170950 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

