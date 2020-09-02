Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,619.17 ($34.22).

A number of analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,790 ($36.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price (up from GBX 1,750 ($22.87)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

AHT stock opened at GBX 2,545 ($33.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,627.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,337.99. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,879 ($37.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0011321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.