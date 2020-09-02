Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

BIRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

