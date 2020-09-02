ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.56. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

