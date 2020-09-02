Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.20.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

