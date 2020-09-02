Ardor Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.64 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $74.59 million and $5.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

