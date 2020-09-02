Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 356.9% from the July 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
