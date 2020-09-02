Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 356.9% from the July 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

