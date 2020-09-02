APIX (APIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $537,988.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, APIX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $537,988.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00173398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00162596 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.