Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Up 566.7% in August

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AOZOY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

