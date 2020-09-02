Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.96.
Antipodes Global Investment Company Profile
