Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.96.

Antipodes Global Investment Company Profile

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Antipodes Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the MSCI All Country World Net Index. Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited was formed on October 11, 2016 and is domiciled in Australia.

