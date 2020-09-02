Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $4.64

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.64.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $13,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $2,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in GameStop by 644.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 338,335 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.