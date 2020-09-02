Analysts Set BT Group (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 172.86

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.86 ($2.26).

BTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

BT Group Company Profile

