Analysts Set BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) PT at $7.97

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BDSI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21.
BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioDelivery Sciences International
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
