Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target at $33.60

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 471,618 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 346,468 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

