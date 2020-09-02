Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $43.35 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $320,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,120.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,115 shares of company stock valued at $824,529. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.