Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,315,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

