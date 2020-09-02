Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,315,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.