AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51. AmeriStar Network has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Several analysts have commented on KPTSF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

